Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.90

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 68118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped coverage on shares of Dynacor Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 million and a P/E ratio of 19.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

About Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 9,756 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

