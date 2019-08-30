Dynamic (DYN) Market Capitalization Tops $518,948.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 58.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $518,948.00 and approximately $11,850.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 19,772,337 coins and its circulating supply is 14,772,338 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

