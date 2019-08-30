Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.46.

NYSE:DT opened at $23.44 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $27.48.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

