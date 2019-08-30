Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Dynatrace stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $27.48.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

