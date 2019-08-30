Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $23.44 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

