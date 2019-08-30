E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of EONGY opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

