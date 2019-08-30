Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.99

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 46,311 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. 15.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.