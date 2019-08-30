Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lowered its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income alerts:

Shares of ETB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,019. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.