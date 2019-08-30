Eden Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.54 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Eden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00232084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.01359553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091412 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00021520 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.