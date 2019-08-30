Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533,595 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,275 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises about 2.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.52% of Electronic Arts worth $155,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,829 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 299,152 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,540 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.95. The company had a trading volume of 88,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,427. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $128.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.90.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $481,728.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 3,389 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $302,400.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,304.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,124 shares of company stock worth $8,487,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

