ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of EKTAY stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $432.69 million for the quarter. ELEKTA AB/ADR had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ELEKTA AB/ADR will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

ELEKTA AB/ADR Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

