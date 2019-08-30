Elite (1337) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Elite has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Elite has a market cap of $400,297.00 and $53.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Elite Coin Profile

Elite (CRYPTO:1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,277,802,758 coins and its circulating supply is 26,475,449,643 coins. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info.

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

