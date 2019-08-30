Elysian Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $94,592.00 and $28,575.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, YoBit and Liquid. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00234832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.01354027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00092496 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00021098 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange, BitForex, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

