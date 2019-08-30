Empired Ltd (ASX:EPD) Insider Purchases A$23,332.00 in Stock

Empired Ltd (ASX:EPD) insider Cristiano (Cris) Nicolli bought 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,332.00 ($16,547.52).

Empired Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.24 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of A$0.57 ($0.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.92.

Get Empired alerts:

About Empired

Empired Limited provides information technology solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, such as cloud, enterprise content management, customer relationship management, data insight and business intelligence, digital and experience design, enterprise resource planning, expert guidance, identity and access management, infrastructure transformation, change management, Internet of Things, managed infrastructure, mobile solution, application, project management office, office accelerator, spatial, system integration, and unified communication services.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Empired Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empired and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.