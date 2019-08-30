Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $112.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,397. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.98. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.49.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.98 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

