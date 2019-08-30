Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Encision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.35. Encision shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 44,000 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Encision had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter.

About Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA)

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

