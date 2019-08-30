Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Short Interest Update

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,202,400 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 97,148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.38. 97,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,849,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.54. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at $1,417,810,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 20,211.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,395,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,531,000 after buying an additional 62,088,474 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $938,384,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $928,701,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at about $653,846,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

