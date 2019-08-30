Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 186,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

ESGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of ESGR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.00. 34 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.09. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $150.32 and a 52-week high of $218.27.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $365.33 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,332,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 82,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Enstar Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

