EOS Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $3.22 or 0.00033537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, DOBI trade, Instant Bitex and Gate.io. EOS has a total market cap of $2.99 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000876 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,383,064 coins and its circulating supply is 929,683,053 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, WazirX, CoinTiger, Tidebit, Bibox, IDCM, Bitbns, Tidex, Bilaxy, Coinone, Instant Bitex, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, RightBTC, COSS, Binance, Exrates, ABCC, Upbit, Kuna, CoinEx, OKEx, BtcTrade.im, Neraex, QBTC, Liqui, Coindeal, EXX, Zebpay, BCEX, Cobinhood, Kucoin, DOBI trade, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, BitFlip, Coinrail, Gate.io, DragonEX, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Rfinex, Koinex, Huobi, BigONE, Livecoin, LBank, Ovis, TOPBTC, Fatbtc, OpenLedger DEX, IDAX, Bithumb, C2CX, CoinBene, Coinsuper, CPDAX, Coinbe, YoBit, Mercatox, DigiFinex, BitMart, Kraken, Exmo, OEX, Cryptomate and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

