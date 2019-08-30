eosDAC Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Gate.io, DragonEX and OpenLedger DEX. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $48,607.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Bibox, Gate.io, DragonEX, Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

