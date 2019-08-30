Equatorial Palm Oil (LON:PAL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Equatorial Palm Oil Plc. (LON:PAL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.55. Equatorial Palm Oil shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 74,430 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

Equatorial Palm Oil Company Profile (LON:PAL)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. It holds interests in the Palm Bay estate covering 20,234 hectares; and the Butaw estate comprising 46,539 hectares located in Sinoe County to the south-east of Monrovia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

