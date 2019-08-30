EtherInc 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (ETI)

EtherInc (CURRENCY:ETI) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. EtherInc has a total market capitalization of $52,770.00 and $1.00 worth of EtherInc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherInc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Exrates. During the last seven days, EtherInc has traded up 119.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EtherInc Coin Profile

EtherInc’s genesis date was March 7th, 2018. EtherInc’s total supply is 988,795,539 coins and its circulating supply is 313,927,357 coins. The Reddit community for EtherInc is /r/eincofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherInc’s official Twitter account is @eIncHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. EtherInc’s official website is einc.io.

EtherInc Coin Trading

EtherInc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherInc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherInc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherInc using one of the exchanges listed above.

