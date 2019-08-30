Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evofem Biosciences Inc. develops and anticipates commercializing products which support and promote women as the primary healthcare consumer. The company is identifying and developing new and novel products which specifically address unmet needs in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, the prevention of acquisition of sexually transmitted infections and products which address or promote general health and wellbeing. Evofem Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Neothetics Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.63.

EVFM stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. purchased 6,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

