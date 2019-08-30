Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.72.

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on Evolent Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Kenneth A. Samet acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D’amato acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 226.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 48,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Evolent Health by 7.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 24.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 28,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 300,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 21,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,173. The firm has a market cap of $570.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.07. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

