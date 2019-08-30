Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Intellectus Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 5.6% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 770,604 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $101,038,000 after purchasing an additional 409,298 shares during the period. Signition LP lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 17,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 57,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,472,000. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.93. 4,678,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,972,600. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $517.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total value of $9,670,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,548,805 shares of company stock valued at $286,181,233. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

