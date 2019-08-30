Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,188,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,702 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,001,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Money Management bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $951,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 704.1% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 39,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.02. 4,817,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,972,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.36 and a 200-day moving average of $181.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $517.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura lifted their price target on Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total value of $9,670,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $4,048,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,548,805 shares of company stock worth $286,181,233. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

