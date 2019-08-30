Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.80

Shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 1637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLMN shares. ValuEngine cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on Falcon Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $502.29 million, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1,296.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,954 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 163,149 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 123,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

