FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,848 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of FAT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. FAT Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 64.26% and a negative net margin of 18.01%.

In other news, Director James C. Neuhauser acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $45,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $68,390. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

