F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Trading 0.8% Higher

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 705 ($9.21) and last traded at GBX 703.61 ($9.19), 109,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 698 ($9.12).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 711.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 596.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

In related news, insider Roger Bone acquired 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 709 ($9.26) per share, for a total transaction of £992.60 ($1,297.01). Insiders purchased 293 shares of company stock valued at $208,390 over the last 90 days.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.