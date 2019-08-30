FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,948,100 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 4,520,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on shares of FGL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

In related news, insider Christopher O. Blunt purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 197,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,431,686.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,191,530 shares of company stock worth $9,116,639. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in FGL by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGL in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of FGL by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGL in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FGL by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.02. FGL has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.03 million. FGL had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that FGL will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.36%.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

