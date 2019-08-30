Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,927,200 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 34,288,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total transaction of $1,355,120.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,173.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,221 shares of company stock worth $2,323,922 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9,131.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,432,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,411 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15,717.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,774,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,979 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter valued at about $144,430,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at about $153,350,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at about $128,362,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.60. 50,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,900,383. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.59.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $147.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.61.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.