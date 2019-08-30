Financial Analysis: Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) versus Alderon Iron Ore (NYSE:AXXDF)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and Alderon Iron Ore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 0 9 3 0 2.25 Alderon Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus price target of $13.79, indicating a potential upside of 51.22%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Alderon Iron Ore.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Alderon Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 4.11% 4.08% 1.69% Alderon Iron Ore N/A -5.63% -4.39%

Risk & Volatility

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alderon Iron Ore has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Alderon Iron Ore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $18.63 billion 0.71 $2.60 billion $1.52 6.00 Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A -$3.57 million N/A N/A

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Alderon Iron Ore.

Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Alderon Iron Ore does not pay a dividend. Freeport-McMoRan pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Alderon Iron Ore on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona; and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. The South America Mining segment includes Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The Indonesia Mining segment handles the operations of Grasberg minerals district that produces copper concentrate that contains significant quantities of gold and silver. The Molybdenum Mines segment includes the Henderson underground mine and Climax open-pit mine, both in Colorado. The Rod and Refining segment consists of copper conversion facilities located in North America, and includes a refinery, rod mills, and a specialty copper products facility. The Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining segment smelts and refines copper concentrate and markets refined copper and precious metals in slimes. The Corporate, Other, and Eliminations segment consists of other mining and eliminations, oil and gas operations, and other corporate and elimination items. The company was founded by James R. Moffett on November 10, 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Alderon Iron Ore Company Profile

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Kami iron ore project that comprises 283 claim units covering an area of 7,075 hectares located in Western Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Alderon Resource Corp. and changed its name to Alderon Iron Ore Corp. in September 2011. Alderon Iron Ore Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

