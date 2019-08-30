Financial Survey: Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) vs. American National BankShares (OTCMKTS:AMNB)

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get American National BankShares alerts:

American National BankShares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. American National BankShares pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National BankShares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. American National BankShares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American National BankShares and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National BankShares $82.04 million 4.66 $22.58 million $2.69 12.75 Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach $279.16 million 3.63 $45.53 million N/A N/A

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than American National BankShares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American National BankShares and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National BankShares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

American National BankShares currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.96%. Given American National BankShares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American National BankShares is more favorable than Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Profitability

This table compares American National BankShares and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National BankShares 16.93% 11.14% 1.37% Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 29.41% 27.09% 2.58%

Risk & Volatility

American National BankShares has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.6% of American National BankShares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of American National BankShares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American National BankShares beats Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 34 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 24 banking offices and 2 loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia and Raleigh, North Carolina. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans. Its personal banking products and services include checking, savings, Christmas club, health savings, money market, and CD accounts; retirement plans, online and mobile banking, and other services; and credit and loans, such as credit cards, home loans, and escrow services. The company's business banking products and services comprise banking services, business checking, money market accounts, retirement plans, business savings, CDs, online banking, mobile banking, merchant services, payroll services, deposit lockbox, remote deposit capture, and other services; and credit and loans, including business credit cards, small business loans, commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and lines of credit. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 branches in Los Angeles County and Orange County. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is a subsidiary of Palomar Enterprises, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.