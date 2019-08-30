FintruX Network (FTX) Trading 13% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $219.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

