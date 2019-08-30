First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,171,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,950 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 3.94% of First Bancorp worth $42,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 725,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 125,303 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 583,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in First Bancorp by 38.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 317,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 201,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

FBNC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. 1,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,372. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $42.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.62 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $32,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $507,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

