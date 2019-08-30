First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $4.96 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,450,000 after purchasing an additional 56,098 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 782,858 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 610,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 577,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.93.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.63. 24,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $223.63 and a 52 week high of $377.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.07.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.