First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $77,547,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 17,866.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 218,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 217,616 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,862,000 after purchasing an additional 166,149 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $14,771,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $2,765,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.71. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,198. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $113.06 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.31.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

