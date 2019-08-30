First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,075 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,075 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,189,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,537,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 370,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 43,687 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 83,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $119,196.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $1,248,731.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.82. 1,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.84 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price target on Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.