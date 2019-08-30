First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,529 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,006. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

