Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,425 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $35,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,436,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,535,000 after acquiring an additional 469,507 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 52.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 177.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $2,686,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 291,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,314,046.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,120,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,850. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,106. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

