Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.08-3.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.872-1.892 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Five Below also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.08-3.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Barclays lowered Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $150.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.72.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,552. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.69 and a 200-day moving average of $125.33. Five Below has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.38 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 9.43%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $924,313.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.