Flash Hits Market Cap of $1.47 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Flash has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $519.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flash has traded up 64.4% against the dollar. One Flash coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Flash Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

