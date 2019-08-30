Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,600 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 2,367,100 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 478,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other news, insider Matthew Conlin bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald Huntley Patrick bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 125,500 shares of company stock worth $381,970. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluent stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.23 million, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.47.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.89 million. Fluent had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price objective on Fluent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Fluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

