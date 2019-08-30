Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Wedbush

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FL. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,716.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

