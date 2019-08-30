Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FL. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Foot Locker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.60.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE FL opened at $35.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.27%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,716.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,329 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $142,856,000 after purchasing an additional 263,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,639 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $100,376,000 after purchasing an additional 117,582 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 264.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.