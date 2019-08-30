Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 49.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 33.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 687,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $132,695,000 after acquiring an additional 170,967 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 103,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 29.6% in the second quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.5% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,382,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $845,905,000 after acquiring an additional 267,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,082,816.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total transaction of $9,670,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,548,805 shares of company stock worth $286,181,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $184.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,817,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,972,600. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $517.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

