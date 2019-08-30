Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises about 1.5% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,365,000 after purchasing an additional 72,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 489,501 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $1,425,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,946.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,046 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,482. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.41. 83,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,710. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.33. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.26%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

