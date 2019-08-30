Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,052,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,348 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $69,287,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $42,417,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 366.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,746,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,970 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,622,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,308,000 after purchasing an additional 931,444 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $203,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $600,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. 3,174,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

