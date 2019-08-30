Fortuna Market Cap Hits $1.68 Million (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Fortuna has a market cap of $1.68 million and $118,027.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, IDAX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00231576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.01340104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018776 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091400 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Fortuna’s launch date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io.

Fortuna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kucoin, HitBTC, FCoin, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

