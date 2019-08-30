Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.43, 1,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.50% of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

